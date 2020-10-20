Commerce: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $132.4 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $1.11 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $352.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $345.5 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326.6 million.

Commerce shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBSH