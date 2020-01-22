Community Trust Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $16 million.

The Pikeville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of 90 cents per share.

The bank holding company for Community Trust Bank posted revenue of $59.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49.7 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $64.5 million, or $3.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $195.1 million.

Community Trust Bancorp shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 8% in the last 12 months.

