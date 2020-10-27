Commvault: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) _ Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $41.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $171.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.8 million.

Commvault shares have dropped almost 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 10% in the last 12 months.

