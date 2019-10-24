ConnectOne: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) _ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $21.7 million.

The bank, based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 60 cents per share.

The holding company for ConnectOne Bank posted revenue of $72.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $50.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

ConnectOne shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNOB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNOB