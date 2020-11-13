ContraFect: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) _ ContraFect Corp. (CFRX) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $3.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Yonkers, New York-based company said it had profit of 19 cents.

ContraFect shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 80% in the last 12 months.

