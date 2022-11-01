Skip to main content
News // Business

Correction: AP-US--Earns-Civitas Resources story

In the headline of a story about the quarterly results of Civitas Inc., published October 31, 2022, and generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research, The Associated Press used an outdated name for the company. Bonanza Creek was acquired by Civitas Resources Inc. and the company is now called Civitas.

Written By