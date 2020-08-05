Corteva, Inc.: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $760 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The agriculture posted revenue of $5.19 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.36 billion.

Corteva, Inc. shares have declined slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.55, a drop of 4.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTVA