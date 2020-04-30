Corvus: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) _ Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlingame, California-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.43. A year ago, they were trading at $4.47.

