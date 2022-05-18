Court: Some rail rate talks allowed in price-fixing suits

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Some of the details of rate conversations between the nation's four largest railroads will now be included in lawsuits challenging billions of dollars of charges the railroads charged, but this week's mixed ruling from a federal appeals court will also exclude some documents.
The ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals will likely set up more arguments over evidence as Union Pacific, BNSF, Norfolk Southern and CSX railroads defend themselves against dozens of lawsuits accusing them of conspiring to inflate their rates with coordinated fuel surcharges between 2003 and 2007.