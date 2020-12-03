Cracker Barrel: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) _ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $170.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $7.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 69 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $646.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $638.7 million.

Cracker Barrel shares have declined nearly 8% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBRL