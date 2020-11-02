Crawford: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) _ Crawford Company (CRD.B) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $24.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $261.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $253.1 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $239.4 million.

Crawford shares have fallen 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.74, a drop of 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRD.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRD.B