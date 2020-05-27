Credit Acceptance: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $83.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $4.61 per share.

The auto financing company posted revenue of $389.1 million in the period.

Credit Acceptance shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $377.66, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.

