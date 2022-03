ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Contractors are using saws to cut off large blocks of hard-packed snow and then shoving the chunks off oil storage tanks at the end point of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline in Valdez.

More than four feet of snow fell in Valdez between mid-February and mid-March, causing a buildup of snow that has damaged infrastructure and vented petroleum vapors into the environment, the Anchorage Daily News reported Friday.