Crexendo: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $131,000.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period.

Crexendo shares have increased 63% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.91, a climb of 61% in the last 12 months.

