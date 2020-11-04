Cross Country: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The provider of health care staffing and workforce management services posted revenue of $194 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cross Country expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 11 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $195 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Cross Country shares have dropped 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.85, a drop of 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCRN