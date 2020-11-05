CrossAmerica: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) _ CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $21.2 million.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 29 cents per share.

The wholesale fuels distributor posted revenue of $591 million in the period.

CrossAmerica shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.30, a decrease of 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAPL