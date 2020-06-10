Crown Crafts: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GONZALES, La. (AP) _ Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Gonzales, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 13 cents per share.

The maker of children's products posted revenue of $20.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.6 million, or 65 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $73.4 million.

Crown Crafts shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

