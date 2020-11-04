https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Cutera-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15702195.php
Cutera: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) _ Cutera Inc. (CUTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.
The maker of laser skin treatments posted revenue of $39.1 million in the period.
Cutera shares have dropped 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.16, a decrease of 39% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CUTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CUTR
View Comments