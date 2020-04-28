D.R. Horton, 3M rise; Merck, Centene fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:
D.R. Horton Inc., up $4.82 to $46.93.
The homebuilder reported surprisingly good fiscal second-quarter profits and revenue.
3M Co., up $3.96 to $157.61.
The maker of Post-it notes, masks and respirators reported a jump in first-quarter revenue and its financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.
Harley-Davidson Inc., up $2.88 to $21.82.
The motorcycle maker is cutting costs and trimming its dividend because of the virus pandemic.
PepsiCo Inc., up $1.86 to $136.32.
The food and beverage company reported an increase in first-quarter revenue and its earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.
Merck & Co., down $2.80 to $81.18.
The pharmaceutical company cut its financial forecasts as the pandemic keeps many patients with chronic conditions away from their doctors.
Centene Corp., down $3.65 to $67.17.
The healthcare company reported surprisingly weak first-quarter profit.
Cognex Corp., up $6.01 to $55.85.
The maker of scanning systems and bar code readers beat first-quarter earnings forecasts and said customers in China are increasing activity.
F5 Networks Inc., up $9.94 to $140.86.
The computer networking company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts on increased demand.