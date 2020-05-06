DHI Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $6.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The provider of websites and career fairs for professionals posted revenue of $36.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.58. A year ago, they were trading at $3.80.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHX