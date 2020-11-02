DSP Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The internet phone and wireless chipset company posted revenue of $26 million in the period.

DSP Group shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSPG