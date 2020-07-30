Dana: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) _ Dana Inc. (DAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $174 million in its second quarter.

The Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.20 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 79 cents per share.

The automotive equipment supplier posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

Dana shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAN