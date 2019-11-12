Datadog: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company posted revenue of $95.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Datadog expects its results to range from a loss of 2 cents per share to a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $101 million to $103 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Datadog expects full-year results to range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 11 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $350 million to $352 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DDOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DDOG