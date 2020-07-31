https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/DavidsTea-Fiscal-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15448547.php
DavidsTea: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
MOUNT-ROYAL, Quebec (AP) _ DavidsTea Inc. (DTEA) on Friday reported a loss of $33 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The Mount-Royal, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of $1.27 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.
The beverage company posted revenue of $23.3 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at 88 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.59.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DTEA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DTEA
View Comments