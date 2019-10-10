Delta: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.5 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.32 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $12.56 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.61 billion.

Delta shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 16%. The stock has climbed 6% in the last 12 months.

