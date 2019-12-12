Delta, FormFactor rise; Tailored Brands, Host Hotels fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.61 to $56.69

The most profitable U.S. carrier gave investors a surprisingly good earnings forecast for 2020.

Ciena Corp., up $7.21 to $42.62

The developer of high-speed networking technology reported surprisingly good fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.

Southwest Airlines Co., up 49 cents to $54.49

The airline said it reached a partial settlement deal with Boeing for damages incurred by the 737 Max groundings.

Continental Resources Inc., up $1.01 to $34.31

The energy company's founder, Harold Hamm, is stepping down as CEO.

FormFactor Inc., up $1.22 to $24.97

The integrated circuits diagnostic company raised its fourth-quarter profit forecast.

Bank of America Corp., up $1.04 to $34.68 Bond yields, which banks rely on for more lucrative interest rates on loans, rose sharply.

Tailored Brands Inc., down 54 cents to $4.31

The specialty apparel retailer issued a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings forecast.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., down 5 cents to $17.86

The real estate investment trust said its chief financial officer will resign at the end of the year.