Destination XL: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) _ Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, came to 37 cents per share.

The retailer of big and tall apparel posted revenue of $57.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 36 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.69.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXLG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXLG