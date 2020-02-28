Diamond Hill Investment Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.4 million.

The company, based in Columbus, Ohio, said it had earnings of $3.99 per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $35.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.9 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55 million, or $15.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $136.6 million.

Diamond Hill Investment Group shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $125.10, a fall of 10% in the last 12 months.

