Shanghai Disneyland closes as virus rises, Shenzhen reopens JOE McDONALD, AP Business Writer March 20, 2022 Updated: March 21, 2022 1:52 a.m.
BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai Disneyland closed Monday as China's most populous city tried to contain its biggest coronavirus flareup in two years, while the southern business center of Shenzhen allowed shops and offices to reopen after a weeklong closure.
Meanwhile, the cities of Changchun and Jilin in the northeast began another round of citywide virus testing following a surge in infections. Jilin tightened anti-disease curbs, ordering its 2 million residents to stay home.