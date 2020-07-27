Donegal: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) _ Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $22.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 61 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $198.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $192.4 million.

Donegal shares have decreased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.79, a decrease of roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

