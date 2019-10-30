Donegal: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) _ Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $5.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $198 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $198.4 million.

Donegal shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.25, an increase of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

