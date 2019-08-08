Dropbox: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Dropbox Inc. (DBX) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The online file-sharing company posted revenue of $401.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $400.9 million.

Dropbox shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.46, a fall of 32% in the last 12 months.

