Dunkin': 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) _ Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $72.4 million.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The owner of the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbin chains posted revenue of $355.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $358.8 million.

Dunkin' expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.12 per share.

Dunkin' shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNKN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNKN