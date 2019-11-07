EGain: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The maker of customer engagement software posted revenue of $17.2 million in the period.

EGain shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.03, rising slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGAN