EU leaders agree on Belarus sanctions after plane diversion RAF CASERT, SAMUEL PETREQUIN and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press May 24, 2021 Updated: May 25, 2021 12:40 a.m.
1 of20 Protesters attach paper planes during a demonstration of Belarusians living in Poland and Poles supporting them in front of European Commission office in Warsaw demanding freedom for Belarus opposition activist Raman Protasevich in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, May 24, 2021. Western outrage grew and the European Union threatened more sanctions Monday against Belarus over its forced diversion of a passenger jet to the capital of Minsk in order to arrest opposition journalist Raman Protasevich in a dramatic gambit that some said amounted to state terrorism or piracy. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 In this handout photo released by European Radio for Belarus, Belarus journalist Raman Pratasevich poses for a photo in front of euroradio.fm sign in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Western outrage grew and the European Union threatened more sanctions Monday over the forced diversion of a plane to Belarus in order to arrest an opposition journalist. The dramatic gambit apparently ordered by the country's authoritarian president to suppress dissent was denounced as piracy, a hijacking and terrorism. (Euroradio via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, right, speaks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, second right, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Monday, May 24, 2021. European Union leaders are expected, during a two day in-person meeting, to focus on foreign relations, including Russia and the UK. (Yves Herman, Pool via AP) Yves Herman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 In this photo provided by ONLINER.BY, security use a sniffer dog to check the luggage of passengers on the Ryanair plane with registration number SP-RSM, carrying opposition figure Raman Pratasevich which was traveling from Athens to Vilnius and was diverted to Minsk after a bomb threat, in Minsk International airport, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in BelarusWestern leaders decried the diversion of a plane to Belarus in order to arrest an opposition journalist as an act of piracy and terrorism. The European Union and others on Monday demanded an investigation into the dramatic forced landing of the Ryanair jet. (ONLINER.BY via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Monday, May 24, 2021. European Union leaders are expected, during a two day in-person meeting, to focus on foreign relations, including Russia and the UK. (Yves Herman, Pool via AP) Yves Herman/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 FILE - In this Monday April 26, 2021 file photo, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, accompanied by officials, attends a requiem rally on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster in the town of Bragin, some 360 km (225 miles) south-east of Minsk, Belarus. Raman Pratasevich, a founder of a messaging app channel that has been a key information conduit for opponents of Belarus’ authoritarian president, has been arrested after an airliner in which he was riding was diverted to Belarus because of a bomb threat. The presidential press service said President Alexander Lukashenko personally ordered that a MiG-29 fighter jet accompany the Ryanair plane — traveling from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania — to the Minsk airport. (Sergei Sheleg/BelTA Pool Photo via AP, File) Sergei Sheleg/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Protesters hold up paper planes during a demonstration of Belarusians living in Poland and Poles supporting them in front of European Commission office in Warsaw demanding freedom for Belarus opposition activist Raman Protasevich in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, May 24, 2021. Western outrage grew and the European Union threatened more sanctions Monday against Belarus over its forced diversion of a passenger jet to the capital of Minsk in order to arrest opposition journalist Raman Protasevich in a dramatic gambit that some said amounted to state terrorism or piracy. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger, left, greets Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, right, with a fist bump during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Monday, May 24, 2021. European Union leaders are expected, during a two day in-person meeting, to focus on foreign relations, including Russia and the UK. (Yves Herman, Pool via AP) Yves Herman/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, left, speaks with Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Monday, May 24, 2021. European Union leaders are expected, during a two day in-person meeting, to focus on foreign relations, including Russia and the UK. (Yves Herman, Pool via AP) Yves Herman/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 The Ryanair plane with registration number SP-RSM, carrying opposition figure Raman Pratasevich which was traveling from Athens to Vilnius and was diverted to Minsk after a bomb threat, lands at the International Airport outside Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, May 23, 2021. The presidential press service said President Alexander Lukashenko personally ordered that a MiG-29 fighter jet accompany the Ryanair plane carrying opposition figure Raman Pratasevich and traveling from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania to the airport in the capital Minsk. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2020, file photo, protesters carry a wounded man during clashes with police after the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. The diversion of a Ryanair flight to Lithuania by Belarus, leading to the arrest of Raman Pratasevich, an opposition journalist who was a passenger, has sparked international outrage and calls for tough sanctions against the former Soviet nation. Pratasevich ran a popular messaging app that helped organize the demonstrations. File/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, armed police block demonstrators during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. The diversion of a Ryanair flight to Lithuania by Belarus, leading to the arrest of Raman Pratasevich, an opposition journalist who was a passenger, has sparked international outrage and calls for tough sanctions against the former Soviet nation. Pratasevich ran a popular messaging app that helped organize the demonstrations. File/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 A white-red-white flag, center, the emblem of Belarus' opposition, flies outside the hotel where the Belarusian hockey team is staying for the Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry ordered all Latvian diplomats out of the country after the Belarusian flag was replaced Monday with the white-red-and-white one used by the opposition at the world ice hockey championship in Riga, Latvia. (Martins Zilgalvis/F64 Agency via AP) Martins Zilgalvis/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union agreed Monday to impose sanctions on Belarus, including banning its airlines from using the airspace and airports of the 27-nation bloc, amid fury over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist.
Reacting to what EU leaders called a brazen “hijacking” of the Ryanair jetliner flying from Greece to Lithuania on Sunday, they also demanded the immediate release of the journalist, Raman Pratasevich, a key foe of authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Written By
RAF CASERT, SAMUEL PETREQUIN and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV