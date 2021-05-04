EU regulators start review of China's Sinovac vaccine MIKE CORDER, Associated Press May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 11:46 a.m.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s drug regulator announced Tuesday that it has started a rolling review of China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to assess its effectiveness and safety, a first step toward possible approval for use in the 27-nation bloc.
The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday that its decision to start the review is based on preliminary results from laboratory studies and clinical studies.