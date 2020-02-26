Editas: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $12.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $133.7 million, or $2.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.5 million.

Editas shares have fallen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.41, a rise of 8% in the last 12 months.

