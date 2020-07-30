https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Ekso-Bionics-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15447236.php
Ekso Bionics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) _ Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its second quarter.
The Richmond, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.88 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.
The robotic exoskeleton company posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.
Ekso Bionics shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.36, a drop of 59% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EKSO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EKSO
