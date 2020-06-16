Eldorado, Eli Lilly rise; Chesapeake Energy, Moderna fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Moderna Inc., down $2.23 to $64.34.

The biotechnology company said it could have data from its coronavirus vaccine program by Thanksgiving under a “best-case scenario."

DTE Energy Co., up $1.96 to $107.98.

The energy company reaffirmed its financial forecast for the year.

WW International Inc., up $4.79 to $30.08.

The weight-loss program reported a jump in subscribers on strong digital growth.

Eldorado Resorts Inc., up $2.35 to $40.79.

The casino and hotel operator will sell stock and some of its Las Vegas properties.

Chesapeake Energy Corp., down $3.51 to $15.36.

The energy company is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to media reports.

Eli Lilly and Co., up $22.19 to $163.71.

The drug developer said its drug Verzenio met goals in a breast cancer study.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., up 40 cents to $8.11.

The outlet mall chain gave investors an encouraging update on store openings and customer traffic.

Sonic Automotive Inc., up $1.43 to $31.27.

The car dealership chain surprised Wall Street with a forecast for a second-quarter profit as business improves.