Eldorado Resorts: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) _ Eldorado Resorts Inc. (CZR) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $100 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of $1.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.90 per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $126.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203.2 million.

Eldorado Resorts shares have decreased 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $37.75, a decline of almost 7% in the last 12 months.

