Ellington Residential: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 39 cents per share.

The residential mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $7 million in the period.

Ellington Residential shares have increased nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 4% in the last 12 months.

