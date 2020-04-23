Employers Holdings: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) _ Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $34.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.

The provider of workers-compensation insurance posted revenue of $188.1 million in the period.

Employers Holdings shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.95, a drop of 24% in the last 12 months.

