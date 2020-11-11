EnerSys: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

READING, Pa. (AP) _ EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $35.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reading, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share.

The maker of industrial batteries posted revenue of $708.4 million in the period.

EnerSys shares have risen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $81.02, a climb of 17% in the last 12 months.

