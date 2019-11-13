Energizer: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $46.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $719 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $713 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.1 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.49 billion.

Energizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.20 per share.

Energizer shares have declined 7% since the beginning of the year.

_____

