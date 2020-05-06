Essex Property Trust: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) _ Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in San Mateo, California, said it had funds from operations of $238 million, or $3.48 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $3.40 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $315 million, or $4.76 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $392.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $383.2 million.

The company's shares have declined 20% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased 12%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $241.39, a drop of 15% in the last 12 months.

