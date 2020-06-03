Express: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Express Inc. (EXPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $154.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $2.41. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $210.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.03. A year ago, they were trading at $3.09.

