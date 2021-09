Seven years after the ill-fated Google Glass, and five years after Snap rolled out Spectacles, another tech giant is trying its hand at internet-connected smart glasses, hoping that this time around things might be different and people will actually wear them.

The thing is, it's Facebook. The company's previous forays into hardware have been met with lukewarm enthusiasm at best — and it's not clear if people will wear connected virtual or augmented reality eyewear not meant for gaming.