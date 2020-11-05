Fate Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) on Thursday reported a loss of $58.7 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The clinical-stage biotech company that develops stem cell treatments posted revenue of $7.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.2 million.

Fate Therapeutics shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $49.92, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

