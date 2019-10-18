First Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) _ First Capital Inc. (FCAP) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Corydon, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 87 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $10.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.6 million.

First Capital shares have increased 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 55% in the last 12 months.

