First Cash Financial Services: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ First Cash Financial Services Inc. (FCFS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $32.9 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The pawn store posted revenue of $466.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $466.3 million.

First Cash Financial Services shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCFS